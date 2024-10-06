In the first episode, airing on U&Dave on Monday 7th October, Will and Ralf put their physical and mental strength to the test, as they explore what it really means to be "strong" in the modern world.

First up is Wrexham, where they meet Rebecca Roberts, who has won two World's Strongest Woman titles, and the boys put their strengths well and truly to the test – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look!

Under Rebecca's watchful eye (above), the pair attempt classic Strongman events and in this one, they've got to try and lift a car!

As Rebecca explains, the car is parked on a frame and the frame is used to deadlift it up, weighing at about 33 stone!

Ralf Little and Will Mellor. UKTV

As Rebecca lifts the car up with ease, the pair are certainly impressed.

First up is Will, and it doesn't go well...

"It didn't move a centimetre," says Will, before Ralf takes his turn.

As Ralf attempts the lift, he quickly says: "Absolutely not. It didn't even move half an inch!"

Elsewhere in the episode, the pair head to Runcorn, where Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Chips was set. There, they discover the pub featured in the series has since become a Buddhist Temple.

But as they learn techniques to channel inner peace, it isn't as easy as they assumed it would be.

Later on in the episode, Will and Ralf take part in a Hostile Environment Training drill.

While it's usually training for people heading to war zones – will Will and Ralf keep their calm when confronted with a group of strangers holding them at gunpoint?

Will and Ralf airs on U&Dave on Monday 7th October at 10pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.