Butler plays pilot Brodie Torrance, who saves his passengers from a lightning strike by landing on a war-torn island.

Gerard Butler's latest action film Plane is releasing in UK cinemas later this month, and sees the star team up with Luke Cage's Mike Colter in a fast-paced survival film/rescue mission.

When most of the passengers are subsequently taken hostage by dangerous rebels, Torrance has to team up with Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI.

Ahead of the film's release, RadioTimes.com has got a preview clip that shows Torrance and Gaspare watching on from the bushes as the hostages face their captors.

While Torrance tries to run out and save them as the rebels question his whereabouts, Gaspare pulls him back, stopping him from exposing their location and leaving one of the passenger's lives in peril.

You can watch the full tense sequence right here now.

Starring alongside Butler and Colter in the film are Yoson An (Mulan), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion), Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire), Remi Adeleke (The Terminal List), Joey Slotnick (New Amsterdam), Evan Dane Taylor (Daredevil), Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal).

Butler has become known for starring in action thrillers in recent years, from the Olympus Has Fallen series to Geostorm and Copshop.

Meanwhile, Colter is best known for his role as Luke Cage in the Marvel Netflix series.

With Charlie Cox having already returned to the MCU as Daredevil, and a reboot of that show now lined up for Disney Plus, Colter admitted last year that he would be up for a return as Cage should the opportunity arise.

He said: "I’d be open to it, yeah. I mean, I had a great time, and I’ve had a nice break from that much action, in terms of physical action, in terms of filming a superhero show.

"So I’d be up for it again, but when I left I was pretty tired physically. It’s like when you play a sport you need a little off-season."

Plane arrives in UK cinemas on 27th January 2023.

