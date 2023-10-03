And to celebrate, Paramount Pictures has released the entirety of the 2004 cult comedy to watch, and it's completely free.

There’s just one catch: it’s on TikTok.

Paramount is also leaning into Mean Girls day to promote the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie, which is set for theatrical release early next year, and stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Renee Rapp as Regina George, and Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) as Janis Ian, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their teacher roles.

But for now, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the film on TikTok.

How to watch Mean Girls on TikTok

The cast of Mean Girls. Paramount Pictures

The film is available to stream in 23 separate parts on TikTok, which can be found on official Mean Girls TikTok page.

“Get in loser, we’re watching the full ‘Mean Girls,'” the official TikTok page reads.

Paramount is also hosting a TikTok Live watch party at 4pm PDT on the official Paramount TikTok account.

Alternatively, Mean Girls is available to watch on Paramount Plus, as well as available to buy from various digital platforms including Amazon and Apple iTunes.

You can also watch the film on YouTube for free with ads.

