Here are the best films released in UK cinemas in September 2019.

The second part of Stephen King’s story finds the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film, and Pennywise is back to haunt them again…

Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader

More like this

Rating: 15

Production has wrapped on the film, which is set to star Downton favourites Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville – and features a visit from the King and Queen. Read more

Starring: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton

Rating: PG

Runtime: 2h 2min

Read More: The biggest movie releases of 2019

A film based on the real-life story of a group of ex-strippers who conspired to swindle wealthy Wall Street bankers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. As well as its stellar cast, Hustlers boasts producers Adam McKay and Will Ferrell (who teamed up for Anchorman, Step Brothers and more). Read more

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lizzo

Runtime: 1h 50 mins

Released in the US last year, the film tells the story of a weathered Lieutenant, his police force and a local vigilante who are all caught up in a scheme involving a man who has recently been arrested in connection to female abductions and murders.

Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Henry Cavill, Minka Kelly

Rating: 15

Runtime: 1h 38 mins

The last female beehunter in Europe must save the bees and return the balance to Honeyland after a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land. The film takes a different approach exploring an observational Indigenous visual narrative looking at the way we use our natural resources.

Starring: Hatidze Muratova, Nazife Muratova, Hussein Sam

Runtime: 1h 27 min

Brad Pitt plays an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system in a bid to track down his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and get to the bottom of a mystery that threatens the survival of Earth. Read more

Starring: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland

Rating: PG

Runtime: 2h 4mins

Sylvester Stallone is back as military hero John Rambo – a whopping 37 years on from the release of First Blood. This time he's made it his mission to take down a sex-trafficking ring linked to a drug cartel. Read more.

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Adrian Berraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Perris-Menchata

Rating: R

Runtime: 1h 40 min

Three wives of New York gangsters in the 1970s try and continue to operate their husband's rackets in Hell's Kitchen after they are locked up in prison.

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss

Rating: 15

Runtime: 1h 42min

This comedy-drama follows a Chinese family after they discover their grandmother has only a short while left to live. They decide to keep her in the dark about her fate and schedule a wedding before she dies.

Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin

Rating: PG

Runtime: 1h 40min

Adaptation of Donna Tartt's bestselling novel of the same name, which follows the story of a young boy after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Read more

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson

Rating: 15

Runtime: 2h 29 min

The film is based on the true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai where hotel staff risked their lives to keep the guests safe.

Starring: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi

Rating: 15

Runtime: 2h 3mins

This horror sees a bride's wedding night take an unexpected turn when her new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien

Rating: 18

Runtime: 1h 35 mins

A young man raised by racist skinheads turns his back on the hate and violence after deciding to transform his life. With the help of a black activist and the woman he loves he tries to change.

Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Daniel Henshall

Rating: 15

Runtime: 1h 58 mins

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

The film follows the story of Femi, a British boy of Nigerian heritage who, after a happy childhood in rural Lincolnshire, moves to inner London to live with his mother. He struggles with the culture and tries to find out how to fit in as a black man in London.

Starring: Nicholas Pinnock, Denise Black, Gbemisola Ikumelo

Rating: 15

Runtime: 99 mins

Advertisement

What films are you looking forward to? Let us know on Twitter @RadioTimes.