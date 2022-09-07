The film, which is releasing in cinemas in October before hitting Amazon Prime Video in November, is based on the 2012 novel of the same name. It tells the story of gay policeman Tom who marries schoolteacher Marion whilst also being in a relationship with a museum curator named Patrick.

Harry Styles is having quite the week - not only has his new film Don't Worry Darling just premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, but we've just got a new full length trailer for his other movie coming out this year, My Policeman .

While a teaser was released earlier this year, the new trailer gives us more of a look at the story than ever before, including plenty of Tom's romances with both Marion and Patrick, as well as glimpses of flash-forwards where Linus Roache plays Tom.

You can watch the full new trailer right here, now.

Alongside Styles and Roache, the film also stars Emma Corrin and Gina McKee as the younger and older Marion, and David Dawson and Rupert Everett who play the younger and older Patrick.

In the trailer, Patrick says: "This love is all consuming. I pity people that don't know what it feels like to be this in love", while Marion tells Tom that Patrick is "trying to destroy" their marriage.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Styles opened up about his role in the film earlier this year, explaining how director Michael Grandage approached the intimate scenes between Tom and Patrick.

He said: "So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it. There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive."

My Policeman is released for a limited time in cinemas on 21st October 2022 and then released on Amazon Prime Video on 4th November 2022.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.