Walt Disney Records is also set to release the soundtrack on 4th September, the same day the movie is released in the UK and USA on Disney+ (£19.99 premier access).

The soundtrack includes the two new songs by Aguilera as well as instrumental numbers. The soundtrack tracklist has now been released giving us a better idea of what to expect.

You’ll spot Yifei Liu has a Mandarin version of Reflection on the album too.

Mulan 2020 soundtrack: full tracklist of Mulan songs

1. Ancestors (3:22)

2. Tulou Courtyard (2:06)

3. The Desert Garrison (3:28)

4. Böri Khan & Xianniang (1:38)

5. The Lesson of the Phoenix (3:15)

6. Mulan Leaves Home (3:50)

7. Four Ounces Can Move a Thousand Pounds (3:40)

8. Mulan Rides into Battle (5:24)

9. Honghui (1:18)

10. Training the Men (3:02)

11. The Witch (3:42)

12. “I Believe Hua Mulan” (3:56)

13. The Charge (5:22)

14. Imperial City (3:36)

15. Fight for the Kingdom (5:43)

16. Mulan & The Emperor ( (0:58)

17. Return to the Village (1:33)

18. The Fourth Virtue (4:53)

19. Loyal Brave True (Christina Aguilera) (2:46)

20. Reflection (2020) (Christina Aguilera) (3:38)

21. Reflection (Mandarin) (Yifei Liu) (3:39)

Mulan Album Cover Walt Disney Records

You can download the Mulan soundtrack on 4th September from all the usual places, including Amazon.

Take a look at the video below to hear Aguilera's Loyal Brave True.

You can also watch the original Disney's Mulan on Disney+ or buy the Mulan DVD. Sign up for Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. To access Mulan from 4th September you need to sign up for premier access for £19.99.