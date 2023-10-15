With this moment marking what appears to be the end of the great actor's long and storied career, RadioTimes.com asked its readers to give us their favourite performances by Caine over the years.

Responding, one fan said "it has to be The Italian Job", referencing the 1969 comedy caper which formed part of Caine's cinematic breakthrough in the '60s, and which remains one his most famous and acclaimed projects.

Meanwhile, another said that Caine's best role was in Educating Rita, in which he played the titular character's jaded, alcoholic teacher.

Another respondent put forward his performance as Ebeneezer Scrooge in "The Muppet Christmas Carol. No doubt!"

Speaking with RadioTimes.com last year, the director of The Muppet Christmas Carol Brian Henson explained that in casting the role of Scrooge, they were looking for "a skilled comedian" who would "understand that the dynamic would work if they played it straight".

Henson said of his first meeting with Caine: "It was one of the first things he said to me the first time we met, he said, 'I'm going to play this utterly, utterly straight.' And I was like, 'Yes, that would be great.'"

Caine is currently starring in The Great Escaper, with the film's director Oliver Parker telling RadioTimes.com that the role was "irresistable" to the actor.

Parker continued: "I would say actually making the film kind of revived him in some ways. A lot of older actors through COVID times weren't sure if they'd get back on the stage or on the set, and so I think that there was an amazing resurgence of energy."

Other major roles across Caine's career have included appearances in many Christopher Nolan movies, including The Dark Knight trilogy, as well as roles in The Ipcress File, Get Carter, Children of Men and many, many more.

