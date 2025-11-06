Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (formerly Meghan Markle), is set to take her first acting role in almost a decade in an upcoming comedy film currently in production with Amazon MGM Studios.

Ad

Plot details are scarce, but Close Personal Friends reunites the creative team behind Prime Video's romcom I Want You Back; former Love, Victor co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker penned the script for director Jason Orley (Bupkis).

The team hasn't had any trouble attracting big names to the project, with Captain Marvel icon Brie Larson – who won an Academy Award in 2016 for hard-hitting indie drama Room – among the four lead actors.

She's joined by Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, The Boys alum Jack Quaid and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's Henry Golding – and now, it seems the actor-turned-royal is joining that line-up.

According to Variety, Meghan will make a cameo appearance as herself in the upcoming film, which is currently shooting in Los Angeles, California, for a release date still to be confirmed.

The industry trade also reports that the story will focus on a celebrity couple whose lives become entangled with two members of the general public, who they happen to meet whilst on holiday.

The film will be Meghan's first screen role in almost eight years, following her departure from the acting profession upon her engagement to Prince Harry, which triggered formal preparations to join the Royal Family.

Since their widely publicised stepping away from royal duties, Harry and Meghan have made several documentaries for Netflix, including Heart of Invictus, Polo and, most recently, With Love, Meghan – a lifestyle series with the Duchess.

Prior to her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan was best known to viewers for playing Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, appearing regularly throughout the first seven of the show's nine seasons.

Close Personal Friends also stars Anna Konkle (PEN15), Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live), Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), Jack Shalloo (The Tower), Patti Harrison (Poker Face) and Dustin Demri-Burns (Am I Being Unreasonable?).

Close Personal Friends is coming soon to Prime Video.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad