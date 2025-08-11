Archewell Productions' collaboration with Netflix began in 2020, producing documentaries, scripted series, films, sports and lifestyle programming. Some of its titles to date include With Love, Meghan, Harry & Meghan and Heart of Invictus.

The streamer has announced a raft of new projects, including a second season of With Love, Megan, which is set to debut later this month, and a holiday special coming in December.

The first season of With Love, Megan reached the Top 10 in 24 countries, and had 5.3 million views in the first half of 2025, making it Netflix's most watched culinary show since its release.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Meghan Markle in With Love, Meghan. Netflix

In addition, Meet Me at the Lake, an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name, is part of the titles, as well as Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, a new documentary short from Campfire Studios in Association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions, which will release later this year on Netflix.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, said: "Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.

"More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We're excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together."

With Love, Meghan is available to watch on Netflix. Season 2 will arrive later this year.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.