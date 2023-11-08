The musical opened on Broadway in 2018 before playing its final performance in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The movie musical features Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as queen bee Regina George, after having played the role during its Broadway run.

Elsewhere in the cast is Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Aaron Samuels, Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Crush) as Janis and Angourie Rice (Honor Society) as Cady Heron.

The trailer for the movie musical sees some of the original movie's iconic scenes recreated, including the Jingle Bell Rock performance and Cady's spooky Halloween costume. And, of course, it wouldn't be Mean Girls if it didn't feature the school's meltdown following the leak of Regina's Burn Book.

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners on Broadway, also features in the trailer as Cady's languages teacher.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will be reprising their roles as Ms Norbury and Mr Duvall respectively.

Some of the songs from the musical that will feature in the movie, as teased in the trailer, include World Burn, Sexy and Meet The Plastics.

The synopsis of Mean Girls reads: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls.

"New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen.

"However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs.

"As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls the musical movie is set to release in 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

