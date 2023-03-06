This has led to some comparing the film to the James Bond franchise , something the movie seemingly invites in a scene which sees Luther refuse a martini, Bond's favourite cocktail.

New Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun sees the action amped up for Idris Elba's hero in comparison with his previous TV outings .

Speaking with this week's Radio Times magazine, Luther creator and the film's writer Neil Cross has addressed this moment, calling it "an extended middle finger and a wink" at Bond, while joking that Luther is better.

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Netflix

Meanwhile, when asked whether the film is his Bond audition, Elba said "Oh my God, no! I’ve been saying for years, no!", before adding: "The martini line is a bit cheeky, isn’t it? I was like, 'Neil, are you sure you want to put that in?'"

Asked if he thinks Luther is better than Bond, Elba said: "Not 'better', no. Luther’s equally engaging, equally sexy and great to see visually. But Bond is from a universe where espionage was the way to capture. Luther is from the world where you bang on the door, 'Are you in there? I’m coming in.'

Read more:

"I think Luther fits with a bit more of a modern-day bad guy as opposed to someone from the taking-over-the-world style."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elba previously told Total Film magazine that while "it’s not a competition", he did "reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for". He also hinted that, like with Bond, when he is "too old" to play Luther someone else could "step in to play John".

Elba and Cross certainly have big plans for the future of Luther as a franchise beyond The Fallen Sun, too.

Last week, the Luther star said while on The One Show: "We do have the ambition to take it into a franchise because now that you've got a film landscape, you've got bigger budgets, but also you've just got more stories we can tell."

Luther: The Fallen Sun will arrive on Netflix from Friday 10th March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

You can stream Luther on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Film and Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.