Daniel Craig will also reprise his role as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc, who appeared in the first Knives Out and the sequel Glass Onion.

Plot details for the third film are currently scarce, although we do know that it will be Blanc's "most dangerous case yet", as previously teased in a clip on X.

Daryl McCormack as Detective Colman Akande Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Production on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to kick off this summer, with the film expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

McCormack is also known for his role in the comedic drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, in which he starred alongside Emma Thompson, and BBC mystery drama The Woman in the Wall with Ruth Wilson.

He also appeared in Peaky Blinders, and stars in Universal's disaster epic Twisters, which lands in cinemas in July.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

