Knives Out 3 adds Bad Sisters star to cast
The mystery thriller's third outing is shaping up nicely!
Bad Sisters star Daryl McCormack is the latest actor to join the cast of Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third film in the Knives Out franchise.
The 31-year-old Irish talent, who appeared in the Apple TV+ comedy-drama as musican-turned-insurance agent Matthew Claffin, will star alongside the previously announced Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Glenn Close (Heart of Stone), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Mila Kunis (Luckiest Girl Alive).
Daniel Craig will also reprise his role as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc, who appeared in the first Knives Out and the sequel Glass Onion.
Read more:
- Mad Max director on how he filmed Furiosa’s electrifying stowaway sequence
- Why The Phantom Menace isn't as bad as you remember 25 years on
Plot details for the third film are currently scarce, although we do know that it will be Blanc's "most dangerous case yet", as previously teased in a clip on X.
More like this
Production on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to kick off this summer, with the film expected to arrive sometime in 2025.
McCormack is also known for his role in the comedic drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, in which he starred alongside Emma Thompson, and BBC mystery drama The Woman in the Wall with Ruth Wilson.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
He also appeared in Peaky Blinders, and stars in Universal's disaster epic Twisters, which lands in cinemas in July.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.