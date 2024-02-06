Speaking to Business Insider, Mikkelsen was asked who he would like to see take on the James Bond character next, to which he replied: "To be honest, I'd like to see Daniel do one more, one last one."

He added: "Yeah. I'd like to see him wrap it up in a different way."

But when pushed as to whether or not he thought Craig's Bond died in the last film, Mikkelsen said: "Well, that's the big question, isn't it? I mean, it's Bond, so I think he can get out of any situation."

More like this

Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre in Casino Royale. United Artists Corporation

In the same interview, he also revealed that Craig is his favourite Bond - but in close second is Sean Connery, who starred in seven Bond films between 1962 and 1983.

The actor is no stranger to playing the villain in many different roles, and starred in Casino Royale as main antagonist Le Chiffre, a fictional banker who finances the world's terrorist organisations.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Whether or not Craig will return to the well-known film franchise remains to be seen, but casting for the role is an area of Hollywood that doesn't look like it'll be clarified anytime soon.

Of course, Craig met his end in 2021's No Time to Die, which marked his final appearance as 007 after five movies.

Read more:

More recently, Rebel Moon filmmaker Zack Snyder revealed his own hopes for helming a Bond-related project, but one focused on Bond's younger years.

In an interview for The Atlantic, Snyder said: "It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond. The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there."

As for the rest of the Bond films, the most recent update on its future came in October 2023, when franchise chief Barbara Broccoli insisted that she and her fellow producers "haven’t even begun" work on developing the next iteration, adding that there is "a big road ahead" before the character is "reinvented for the next chapter".

Best films released this month – February 2024

James Bond films including No Time to Die, Casino Royale and many more are available to rent or buy on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and pay £8.99 per month after that.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.