And a couple of those stars are already eyeing up more adventures for the Mallard clan, as Banks revealed during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

Asked about the possibility of further films, she responded: "Oh, we're going to Europe. You know, that's the next… we're definitely doing the Mediterranean, I think.”

Later, she added, "We're going to Paris," while Nanjiani revealed, "I would love to do many, many more."

The comments should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but it's certainly possible that a sequel could be in the offing, given Illumination's track record for turning their animated films into larger franchises – as has been the case with Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets.

If there is a follow-up, it's unlikely the stars would have to face the same obstacles they did this time around, given much of production was completed during lockdown - and so they had to record their dialogue from home.

Nanjiani joked about how he struggled to build the voice booth he'd been sent by the production team, while he also commented about how it made the process of improvising much more challenging.

"They really encouraged us to improvise, which is very difficult to do without another actor there," he said. "It's much harder when you just have to, like, imagine what you might say."

And he also revealed that one of the lines he improvised was given away to another actor, much to his dismay.

"There was one line I improvised, and then I saw the movie and they had given it to another character," he said.

And when Banks asked him if he would let that go, he joked: "No! I've honestly been carrying it for the last six months."

