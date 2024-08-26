However, now it has also managed to surpass $1 billion at the international box office alone, excluding its domestic US haul. In doing so, it has become the first and only animated film to achieve this feat.

There is one slight caveat - 2019's The Lion King, which is almost entirely CGI, also managed this five years ago. However, because Disney categorised that film as live-action, Inside Out 2 technically achieves the title.

Inside Out 2. Disney

In grossing more than $1 billion at the international box office, Inside Out 2 joins a list now comprised of 12 films.

More like this

Others which feature on the list include Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Read more:

The list is rounded out by Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jurassic World, The Lion King, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious.

Inside Out 2 is currently the highest-grossing film of the year globally, and overtook Frozen II as the highest-grossing animated film in history earlier in its box office run.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fans will be able to return to the world of Inside Out in new spin-off Disney Plus series Dream Productions, which will send us back into the mind of teenager Riley, but will focus on the part of brain where her nightly dreams are conjured up.

Pixar's chief creative officer Pete Docter said: "I just want to start by thanking all of you for going to theatres and making Inside Out 2 the number one animated film of all time. We are so proud that this film has connected with so many people.

"And if you love the film as much as we do, I've got some great news: emotions will be in the air for a little while, as we are excited to announce a brand new Disney Plus series, inspired by the world of Inside Out, called Dream Productions."

He continued: "It's a series we've been working on for a little while and it's set between Inside Out 1 and 2, so think of it as an in-between-quel. It's a show set in the studio where Riley's dreams are made every night, on time and on budget."

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.