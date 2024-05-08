Mufasa: The Lion King release date

A new cast has been enlisted to voice the young versions of both Mufasa and his brother Scar, with the likes of Donald Glover and Beyoncé returning to voice Simba and Nala for the future sections of the film.

Wondering who will be bringing the young cubs to life and what other fresh and familiar faces will be joining them? Read on to find out everything we know about the Lion King prequel so far.

Mufasa: The Lion King.

Though Mufasa: The Lion King was originally set to land in theatres on 5th July, its release date has been pushed back to Friday 20th December 2024, just in time for Christmas.

More like this

It faces a tough opening weekend, however, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also scheduled for release around the same time.

Mufasa: The Lion King cast

Foe, Brother and Genius star Aaron Pierre is set to voice Mufasa, while Genius co-star Kelvin Harrison Jr will voice Scar.

Interestingly, Disney has revealed his actual name, Taka, and confirmed the pair are not actually brothers. At least, not in the biological sense.

They are joined by a jam-packed cast, including Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter, who voices Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara.

Here's the full cast list as we know it so far:

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

Kelvin Harrison Jr as Scar

Tiffany Booen as Sarabi, Mufasa's future queen

Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki

John Kani as Old Rafiki

Preston Nyman as Zazu

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros

Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Scar's mother

Lennie James as Obasi, Scar's father

Anika Noni Rose as Afia, Mufasa's mother

Keith David as Masego, Mufasa's father

Donald Glover as Simba

Beyoncé as Nala

Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter

Billy Eichner as Timon

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Mufasa: The Lion King trailer

Disney recently released a teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action movie, showing clips of sweeping landscapes and Mufasa as a young cub.

Mufasa: The Lion King plot

It is expected the film will see Rafiki tell Simba and Nala's young daughter the story of how her grandfather became king.

As per Disney's official synopsis: "Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone - until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline.

"The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

We know that Taka is Scar's actual name, with the synopsis already adding plenty of extra intrigue as to why the pair's relationship ends up so strained by the time we reach The Lion King.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mufasa will land in cinemas on Friday 20th December 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.