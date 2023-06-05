We don't yet know much about the role Elba will be playing, although the announcement came with a short new trailer, featuring our first look at the star in action.

Netflix has unveiled a surprise Thor reunion in their upcoming film Extraction 2 , as Idris Elba joins Chris Hemsworth in the action sequel.

In the trailer, he can be heard narrating, saying: "Rake. You are a legend. I have to say, mate, you're living up to the hype. Rake. That's such a fun name to say."

At the end of the trailer, Elba is then revealed on camera.

The footage was posted to Netflix's Twitter account, while Hemsworth also posted the trailer alongside the message: "Good to have @idriselba join the Extraction team. #Extraction2 drops next Friday!"

Elba then re-tweeted Hemsworth's post, saying: "Yes brother".

Extraction 2 arrives three years after the first instalment, and follows Hemsworth's Tyler Rake as he is tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from prison.

Alongside Hemsworth and Elba, the Netflix Original also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

After Extraction 2, Elba will next be seen in Apple TV+ thriller series Hijack, in which he plays a business negotiator who has to step up and save his fellow passengers when a plane he is on is, um, hijacked.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth will be seen in Furiosa, the fifth instalment in the Mad Max franchise which is also starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix on 16th June 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

