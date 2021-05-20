Hotel Transylvania 4 release date: Cast, trailer and news on Adam Sandler’s absence

Hotel Transylvania 4 has been in the works since early 2019 with its original release date confirmed as December 22nd 2021.

However, the fantasy-comedy film, also known as Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, has since been brought forward.

In April 2021 it was also confirmed the movie would be the last in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.



Hotel Transylvania 4 release date

Hotel Transylvania 4 is due to be released in cinemas on the 23rd July 2021 in both America and the UK.

The film follows Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation which was released in 2018 and studio bosses will be hoping to recreate its success after it grossed $528million (£373m) against an $80m (£57m) budget.

The third instalment was the highest-grossing of all the Hotel Transylvania films and was Sony Pictures Animation’s highest-grossing fully-animated movie worldwide.

The franchise also includes 2012’s Hotel Transylvania and 2015’s Hotel Transylvania 2.

Hotel Transylvania 4 cast

The cast of Hotel Transylvania 4 features a number of impressive names, although it won’t feature Adam Sandler as Drac.

The main cast is as follows:

Brian Hull replaces Adam Sandler as Dracula, the founder of Hotel Transylvania, father of Mavis, father-in-law of Johnny, son of Vlad, husband of Ericka Van Helsing and grandfather of Dennis.

replaces Adam Sandler as Dracula, the founder of Hotel Transylvania, father of Mavis, father-in-law of Johnny, son of Vlad, husband of Ericka Van Helsing and grandfather of Dennis. Andy Samberg as Johnny Loughran, the husband of Mavis, father of Dennis and son-in-law of Drac.

as Johnny Loughran, the husband of Mavis, father of Dennis and son-in-law of Drac. Selena Gomez voices Mavis, the daughter of Drac, wife of Johnny and mother of Dennis.

voices Mavis, the daughter of Drac, wife of Johnny and mother of Dennis. Kathryn Hah n plays Ericka Van Helsing, wife of Dracula and great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Helsing.

n plays Ericka Van Helsing, wife of Dracula and great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Helsing. Steve Buscemi is Wayne, a werewolf.

is Wayne, a werewolf. David Spade voices invisible man Griffin.

voices invisible man Griffin. Keegan-Michael Key plays Murray, an ancient mummy.

plays Murray, an ancient mummy. Asher Blinkoff voices Dennis Loughran, son of Mavis and Johnny.

voices Dennis Loughran, son of Mavis and Johnny. Fran Drescher is Eunice, Frank’s wife.

is Eunice, Frank’s wife. Jim Gaffigan plays Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Ericka’s great-grandfather and Drac’s nemesis.

plays Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Ericka’s great-grandfather and Drac’s nemesis. Molly Shannon voices Wanda, a werewolf and Wayne’s wife.

Hotel Transylvania 4 trailer

You can get a first glimpse at the fourth outing in the Hotel Transylvania franchise below and decide for yourself how Brian Hull measures up against Adam Sandler as the voice of Drac.

Why is Adam Sandler not in Hotel Transylvania 4?

It was announced in April 2021 that Adam Sandler would not be returning for Hotel Transylvania 4.

The actor voiced the part of Drac and he has been replaced by Brian Hull.

Hull has previously voiced Drac in short film Monster Pets and directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon said the storyline allowed them to make the change.

Drymon said: “The fact that he turns into a human was a good opportunity to do things a little differently. He could be a little different than he was in the movies, and it would be natural.

“So, it kind of was the perfect movie to have a person come in and fill those shoes.”

Kluska added: “We started with the design, and how do we make that character feel as different as possible. He’s not going to animate the same; he’s not going to look the same.

“And it felt like embracing Brian and, more specifically, embracing what the difference in that would be as a human. It felt like it was a great opportunity.”

Sandler worked as an executive producer on the first three films but he will not be returning to the fourth film as a cast member or in a production job.

Hotel Transylvania 4’s Invisible Man: What does he look like?

Invisible man Griffin is a prominent character throughout the Hotel Transylvania franchise but fans have not been able to seen him before now.

Viewers have only been able to recognise him as a floating pair of glasses amongst the other monsters, but he has been visible in another form since the release of the trailer.

Griffin is in fact a tall man with red curly hair and a bald patch on top of his head – when in human form fans will still recognise Griffin thanks to his familiar eyewear.

remember when I said that griffin from hotel transylvania was hot? um this is what he looks like .I take it back.😟😟 pic.twitter.com/P5bOxnkZQP — honk yen 🪱 MCC!! (@yen_HQ) May 17, 2021

