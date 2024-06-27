In an interview with Deadline, he said: "Let’s put it out there, I want to be the first Indian James Bond. Why not?"

He added that he wanted to land "meaty, acting-orientated roles" in Hollywood following the success of the Hindi-language series, with hopes of joining the likes of Dev Patel and Kumail Nanjiani "in the leading man space".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Shah played the role of Tajdar Baloch in the Netflix show and will return for the already-confirmed second season, teasing that "there’s something special in store for season 2".

More like this

The series was officially renewed at the start of June – little over a month after it debuted on the streamer – with creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali explaining that he was "blessed by the love and appreciation" for season 1 and was "happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2".

Read more:

As for who is most likely to replace Daniel Craig as Bond, Taylor-Johnson remains the frontrunner for now.

Back in March, it was reported that he had been offered the role, and although cold water was soon poured on those rumours by sources close to Taylor-Johnson, there remains a distinct possibility that he will eventually be cast.

Over the years, a whole host of actors have been linked to the role – especially in the time since Craig officially handed in his Walther PPK following the release of No Time to Die in 2021.

Stars who have been rumoured include everyone from Idris Elba and Tom Hardy to James Norton and Regé-Jean Page, and although most of those options now seem unlikely, we won't be able to say for sure until an official announcement is made.

Here's hoping it's soon!

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.