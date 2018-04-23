She added, “I think it’s quite obvious, in the seventh book, in the epilogue, that Albus is the character I’m interested in. And I think we’ve done the story justice. So I think pushing it on to Harry’s grandchildren really would be quite a cynical move, and I’m not interested in doing that.”

Set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, theatre production The Cursed Child focuses on the relationship between Harry and his son Albus. The two-part play also revisits scenes from the Harry Potter novels.

The play made Olivier history in 2017, winning nine awards after bagging the most nominations ever for a new play (Hamilton broke the record again in 2018).

