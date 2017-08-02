They'll be joined by Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter) and Alex Price (Draco Malfoy), as well as a cast of 28 new magical faces, when Cursed Child debuts in New York's Lyric Theatre.

The visually spectacular sequel to JK Rowling's Harry Potter books and films won nine of its 11 Olivier nominations earlier this year. This means it's now the most decorated production in Oliviers history, overtaking Matilda the Musical and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, plays that won seven awards each.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to play at the Palace Theatre, London with a new lead cast and is currently booking until 22 July 2018.