Harry Potter and The Cursed Child's original London cast will open the show on Broadway
The hit West End play's Olivier Award-winning leads will transfer to the New York stage with the production
If you missed the chance to see them in action on the West End then you'd best hot foot it to Broadway because the Olivier Award-winning lead cast members of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child are heading for New York.
What's On Stage reports that Jamie Parker, Noma Duzwemi and Anthony Boyle are to reprise the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Scorpius Malfoy when Jack Thorne's play opens in the USA in March 2018.
They'll be joined by Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter) and Alex Price (Draco Malfoy), as well as a cast of 28 new magical faces, when Cursed Child debuts in New York's Lyric Theatre.
The visually spectacular sequel to JK Rowling's Harry Potter books and films won nine of its 11 Olivier nominations earlier this year. This means it's now the most decorated production in Oliviers history, overtaking Matilda the Musical and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, plays that won seven awards each.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to play at the Palace Theatre, London with a new lead cast and is currently booking until 22 July 2018.