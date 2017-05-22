They take over the roles from Jamie Parker, Poppy Miller and Sam Clemmett, respectively. And no pressure on new Harry Glover, but Parker won the Olivier Award for Best Actor.

Next up is The Granger-Weasleys. Thomas Aldridge (Undercover) takes up the role of Ron Weasley, Rakie Ayola (Holby City) will play Hermione Granger and Helen Aluko (The Driver) will portray Rose Granger-Weasley.

They take over the roles from Paul Thornley, the Best Supporting Actress Olivier winner Noma Dumezweni and Cherrelle Skeete, respectively.

And last, but not least blonde is the new Malfoys. James Howard (Black Mirror) takes over the role of Draco from Alex Price, and newcomer Samuel Blenkin will play his son Scorpius. The young Malfoy was previously played by Anthony Boyle, who picked up an Olivier for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

The eighth Harry Potter story broke Olivier records at last month’s award ceremony, winning nine prizes in one night. Here's hoping the new cast can pull the same magic out of the sorting hat.

The new cast of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child will have their first performance on Wednesday 24 May 2017

