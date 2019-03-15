Now, 25 years after the original classic, Richard Curtis is reuniting most of the original cast for a Comic Relief sequel – albeit 14 minutes long.

Hugh Grant will reprise his role as Englishman Charles, as will Andie MacDowell as American Carrie – but among the new faces in the sequel are Mamma Mia star Lily James, Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and a mystery artist with over one billion streams on Spotify.

Can I watch the original Four Weddings and a Funeral on Netflix?

If you want to refresh your memory on the gang’s antics and get yourself in the mood for more Hugh Grant, you’re in luck – because Four Weddings and a Funeral IS currently streaming on Netflix.

How can I watch the Four Weddings and a Funeral Comic Relief sequel?

One Red Nose Day and a Wedding will air as part of the BBC's Red Nose Day coverage on Friday 15th March. There's no precise time for the sequel, but the live TV broadcast is due to kick off from 7pm on BBC1.