The Four Weddings reunion is on! BBC shares first look at Red Nose Day 2019 special
Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Rowan Atkinson and Anna Chancellor (aka Henrietta "Duckface") will all be reprising their roles
The BBC has released a first-look image of the reassembled Four Weddings and a Funeral cast ahead of the Comic Relief special — and we can barely contain our excitement.
The image, inspired by the 1994 film's promotional poster, features the main original cast, including Hugh Grant as Charles, Andie MacDowell's Carrie, Rowan Atkinson's bumbling 'virgin vicar' and, of course, Anna Chancellor's beloved Henrietta "Duckface".
Also featured in the image are Kristin Scott Thomas (whose real-life son will also be joining the cast for the special) as Fiona, Sophie Thompson as Lydia, John Hannah (who played Matthew in the original film), David Haig as Bernard, and Vicar of Dibley's James Fleet, who played the dim-witted and fabulously wealthy Tom.
Richard Curtis, who wrote the Oscar-nominated original, is at the helm once again for the Comic Relief special, and is reunited with director Mike Newell. The 12-minute special will be set at a wedding, although details of exactly whose wedding have remained under wraps...
Downton Abbey and Cinderella star Lily James is also joining the cast, and although there are no details about her character, it seems likely that she'll play the daughter (or daughter-in-law) of one of the original cast members.
Red Nose Day 2019 will be live on BBC1 on Friday 15th March