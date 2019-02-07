Also featured in the image are Kristin Scott Thomas (whose real-life son will also be joining the cast for the special) as Fiona, Sophie Thompson as Lydia, John Hannah (who played Matthew in the original film), David Haig as Bernard, and Vicar of Dibley's James Fleet, who played the dim-witted and fabulously wealthy Tom.

The cast of One Red Nose Day and a Wedding (BBC)

Richard Curtis, who wrote the Oscar-nominated original, is at the helm once again for the Comic Relief special, and is reunited with director Mike Newell. The 12-minute special will be set at a wedding, although details of exactly whose wedding have remained under wraps...

Downton Abbey and Cinderella star Lily James is also joining the cast, and although there are no details about her character, it seems likely that she'll play the daughter (or daughter-in-law) of one of the original cast members.

Red Nose Day 2019 will be live on BBC1 on Friday 15th March