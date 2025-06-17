Kosinski told PEOPLE: "It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make it into the final cut.

"But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again."

Ashley had previously described making the film as a "crazy" experience, telling ELLE: "I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many grands prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again."

F1. Warner Bros Pictures

Starring alongside Pitt in the finished film are Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, Javier Bardem and Shea Whigham, as well as Doctor Who's Callie Cooke.

Read more:

The synopsis for F1 says: "Dubbed 'the greatest that never was', Sonny Hayes was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

"Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.

"Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.

"He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce, the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As well as playing Kate Sharma/Bridgerton in Bridgerton, Ashley has also had roles in Broadchurch, Strike, Sex Education, Detective Pikachu and The Little Mermaid.

F1 will be released in cinemas on Wednesday 25th June 2025.

Ad

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.