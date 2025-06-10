The latest film from the director of Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick, the film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem.

With an original score by Hans Zimmer, the film will also boast a wider soundtrack from a range of pop stars, produced and compiled by Atlantic Records.

Among the songs compiled is an original track produced for the film. Titled Lose My Mind, from the rappers Don Toliver and Doja Cat, the track was released alongside the accompanying music video back in April.

Full of energetic and modern beats, this is set to be the perfect soundtrack for the racing movie. A full list of the tracks that are to be included can be seen below.

F1 soundtrack - full song list

You can find the full list of songs included in the film below:

Lose My Mind performed by Don Toliver and Doja Cat

performed by Don Toliver and Doja Cat No Room for a Saint performed by Dom Dolla featuring Nathan Nicholson

performed by Dom Dolla featuring Nathan Nicholson Drive performed by Ed Sheeran

performed by Ed Sheeran Just Keep Watching performed by Tate McRae

performed by Tate McRae Messy performed by Rosé

performed by Rosé Don't Let Me Drown performed by Burna Boy

performed by Burna Boy Underdog performed by Roddy Ricch

performed by Roddy Ricch Grandma Calls the Boy Bad News performed by Raye

performed by Raye Bad as I Used to Be performed by Chris Stapleton

performed by Chris Stapleton Baja California performed by Myke Towers

performed by Myke Towers OMG! performed by Tiësto and Sexyy Red

performed by Tiësto and Sexyy Red All at Once performed by Madison Beer

performed by Madison Beer DANCE performed by Peggy Gou

performed by Peggy Gou Double C performed by PAWSA

performed by PAWSA Attention performed by Mr Eazi

performed by Mr Eazi Give Me Love performed by Darkoo

performed by Darkoo Gasoline performed by Obongjayar

F1 will be released in cinemas on Wednesday 25th June 2025.

