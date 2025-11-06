Friends star Courteney Cox is set to get in the directing chair for her next venture, a film adaptation of Netflix true crime documentary, Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist.

The 2018 four-part series chronicled the death of Brian Wells. Having occurred in 2003, it became a high-profile event due to the nature in which Wells died; an explosive collar locked to his neck. This led to the ensuing investigation being referred to as the "pizza bomber" or "collar bomb" case.

However, it was the resulting uncovering of a wider plot by the FBI what made the overall case stranger than fiction. At the time, the FBI described the plot as "one of the most complicated and bizarre crimes in the annals of the FBI".

Not surprising, then, that it's about to be adapted for the big screen, with Stranger Things star David Harbour and Patricia Arquette attached to star.

Their roles have yet to be confirmed, but we could hazard a guess that Harbour may star as Wells, or perhaps Kenneth Barnes, who was charged with the crime in 2007 alongside Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, who might be played by Arquette.

Courteney Cox. Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Other confirmed cast members include Michael Chernus, Garrett Dillahunt, Danielle Macdonald, Tom McCarthy, Gregory Alan Williams, Ryan Eggold, Owen Teague and Harlow Jane.

On the announcement of the film, Cox said in a statement (via Deadline): “I’ve been fascinated by Evil Genius since I first saw the documentary.

“It’s stranger than fiction. At moments darkly funny and yet deeply emotional. A story about love, loneliness, manipulation, and the people on the fringes who get pulled into something much bigger than themselves.”

Outside of her starring roles in Friends, Cougar Town and the Scream film franchise, Cox has also directed (TalhotBlond, Just Before I Go). She previously owned a production company with former husband David Arquette, brother to Patricia.

As for Patricia Arquette, she can currently be seen leading the cast of Murdaugh: Death in the Family as matriarch Maggie Murtaugh, following her appearance in Severance.

Harbour, who has been at the centre of recent pop culture conversation due to the release of ex-wife Lily Allen's album, is set to star in the upcoming final season of Stranger Things. He'll be reprising his role as Jim Hopper, with plenty of Stranger Things fans waiting on tenterhooks to see what will become of the central gang in the final episodes, which are releasing in three instalments.

As for the Evil Genius, production is currently underway in New Jersey. Cox will also serve as a producer on the film, alongside Ozark star Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and John Buderwitz under their Aggregate Films banner.

