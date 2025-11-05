There's just one thing that everybody's talking about right now, and that's the return of Lily Allen.

The pop star has just released West End Girl, her first album in seven years, to widespread critical and commercial acclaim.

The album comes in the wake of her divorce from former husband David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, and has been praised for its confessional elements and raw honesty.

Now, Allen is taking West End Girl on tour, beginning in March 2026. As her first tour in seven years, there's set to be high demand, so we're here to share our top tips on how to get tickets. Good luck!

Buy Lily Allen tickets at Ticketmaster

If you're after some pre-sale tips, here's our guide to artist pre-sale and Priority from O2 pre-sale.

Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Lily Allen UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 7th November.

What are Lily Allen's pre-sale times?

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Live Nation

If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales going live earlier this week. Here's a full list, and the shows they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 5th November until 9am on Friday 7th November): Glasgow, Birmingham

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 5th November until 9am on Friday 7th November): Sheffield

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 5th November until 9am on Friday 7th November): Birmingham

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 6th November until 9am on Friday 7th November): Glasgow

How to get Lily Allen tickets

Since this is Lily Allen's first tour in seven years, demand is set to be high. be sure to get online at least 20-minutes before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation where there may be lower demand.

