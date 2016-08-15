Emma Watson and Barack Obama named teenage Britain's top stars in exclusive Radio Times survey
From Brian Cox and Usain Bolt to David Tennant and YouTuber TomSka, check out the most influential stars for UK teens
Harry Potter star Emma Watson is the most popular person among British teenagers according to an exclusive Radio Times / YouGov study.
Watson came top in the research conducted among 13-18 year-olds to find the most influential figures for young people, and the relative popularity of traditional and online stars. The actress, model and activist came ahead of outgoing US president Barack Obama and Doctor Who star David Tennant, with scientist Professor Brian Cox and Olympic 100m champion Usain Bolt rounding off the top five.
The research, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Radio Times, asked 1,200 teenagers to rate well-known public figures on six different attributes, from trust to style, respect to relatability. Both traditional media figures and online personalities were included in the list, with a quarter of the final Top 20 favourites best known for their 'vlogging' on YouTube. (Find out more about how the research worked here)
Vlogger TomSka was the top-ranked online star, coming in at 14 just behind Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch and ahead of a number of big hitting traditional media stars including Ed Sheeran and Tom Hiddleston.
And although it was good news for the US president, the survey makes slightly less upbeat reading for British politicians - with Prime Minster Theresa May finishing third from bottom of our longlist, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn finishing bottom of the pile.
