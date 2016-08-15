The research, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Radio Times, asked 1,200 teenagers to rate well-known public figures on six different attributes, from trust to style, respect to relatability. Both traditional media figures and online personalities were included in the list, with a quarter of the final Top 20 favourites best known for their 'vlogging' on YouTube. (Find out more about how the research worked here)

Vlogger TomSka was the top-ranked online star, coming in at 14 just behind Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch and ahead of a number of big hitting traditional media stars including Ed Sheeran and Tom Hiddleston.

And although it was good news for the US president, the survey makes slightly less upbeat reading for British politicians - with Prime Minster Theresa May finishing third from bottom of our longlist, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn finishing bottom of the pile.

Here's everything you need to know...