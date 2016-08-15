Online stars such as vlogging family the Saccone-Jolies and comedian TomSka came out clear winners in the category – five of the top 10 are YouTube stars.

The results suggest British teenagers find it easier to connect with stars who open themselves up online. YouTube star Jonathan Saccone-Joly agrees: "People watch the Saccone-Jolys during break-ups or marriages or deaths and know they can connect with me," he said. "I'm a real person, they can talk to me on Twitter and Snapchat and Facebook."

Check out the Top 10 below.

1. SacconeJolys

2. Emma Watson

3. TomSka (AKA Thomas Ridgewell)

4. Danisnotonfire (Dan Howell)

5. David Tennant

6. Daniel Radcliffe (actor)

7. Miranda Hart (actor/ comedian)

8. Emma Blackery (YouTube vlogger)

9. Joe Weller (YouTube vlogger)

10. Brendon Urie (musician)