Radio Times teen survey: the Top 10 most consistently brilliant stars according to British teenagers
Who do British teenagers look up to? Check out the results of Radio Times's exclusive survey analysing who British teenagers look up to most in the world of entertainment
Radio Times asked 1,200 teenagers who were the stars they most looked up to, from a list of both mainstream media personalities and online stars.
The teens were then asked to rate each celeb based on six key attributes, including how 'consistently brilliant' they considered them to be.
Multiple Olympic champion Usain Bolt came out top in this category, and that was even before he won his seventh gold medal in Rio this weekend. He easily topped the list ahead of Professor Brian Cox and Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.
Check out the top 10 below.
1. Usain Bolt
2. Brian Cox
3. JK Rowling
4. David Tennant
5. Adele
6. Emma Watson (actor/ activist)
7. Benedict Cumberbatch (actor)
8. Barack Obama (politician)
9. Daniel Radcliffe (actor)
10. The Slow Mo Guys (YouTube creators)