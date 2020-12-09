How to watch and stream Die Hard – whether it’s Christmas or not

Big questions in life include ‘what came first, the chicken or the egg?’ and is Die Hard a Christmas movie, or is it just a movie that just happens to be set at Christmas? (It’s a Christmas movie and we won’t hear otherwise.)

The query has plagued fans of the film for decades (or, at least, since 1988), with even Die Hard star Bruce Willis weighing in on the matter. For the record, he doesn’t believe the action-thriller is a Christmas movie. (He’s wrong, by the way. Poor form, Bruce).

But whether you think it’s a film for the festive season or not, it’s still a damn good movie and one of the greatest action flicks to ever grace the screen – and here’s how you can watch it over Christmas.

Where can I watch Die Hard?

All four sequels will be added to Disney+ soon as part of the Disney+ Star content coming soon but strangely, the first does not appear to be included – here’s hoping that’s just temporary.

Yes, Die Hard is usually on our screens over the festive period – in 2020 it was on Sky and NOW TV.

Sky Cinema Christmas played Die Hard exclusively from 1st December to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

It was also available to stream on NOW TV, or to rent on the Sky Store – get your NOW TV entertainment pass right now for £7.99 a month.

What about the Die Hard sequels?

Die Hard 2 (also a Christmas movie) is available on Prime Video but the remaining three sequels are not available to stream as part of a subscription to any streaming platform.

The third entry in the series, Die Hard with a Vengeance, can be purchased on iTunes however.

Live Free or Die Hard / Die Hard 4.0, and A Good Day to Die Hard can both be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

