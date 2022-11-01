Perhaps the most hotly anticipated is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , the follow-up to Ryan Coogler's groundbreaking MCU entry from 2018, which will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman after the T'Challa actor tragically passed away in 2020.

Spooky season – and the glut of new horror films that usually accompanies it – has come and gone for this year, but as we move into November there are still plenty of exciting big-screen releases to look forward to.

Later in the month, there's also the brand new Disney animated feature Strange World, which follows a legendary family of explorers as they embark on their most crucial mission yet – with Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid among the voice cast.

Meanwhile, November also sees a host of new original films featuring the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Paul Mescal, and Timothée Chalamet, not to mention the release of the film adaptation of the hit musical based on Roald Dahl's Matilda

And on Netflix, there's Enola Holmes 2, which sees Millie Bobby Brown return as Sherlock's sleuthing sister, this time looking into the case of a missing girl.

To help you pick out the cinema highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – watch the video above or read on for our choices.

Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 2. Netflix

Release date: Friday 4th November, Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is back as Sherlock's sleuthing sister in this sequel to the hit 2020 film based on the novels by Nancy Springer.

This time around she's set up her own detective agency, and her first mystery involves a missing girl – whom she soon realises is connected to another case her famous brother is working on.

Call Jane

Call Jane

Release date: Friday 4th November in cinemas

This drama, directed by Phyllis Nagy, explores the true story of the Jane Collective, an underground service in 1960s Chicago that supported women who wanted abortions before the procedure was legal in the USA.

Incredibly timely in light of recent events in the US, it stars Elizabeth Banks as a fictional housewife who seeks support from the collective when she discovers her pregnancy poses a threat to her own life.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studioss

Release date: Friday 11th November in cinemas

The long-awaited follow-up to the Oscar-nominated Black Panther, Ryan Coogler's sequel takes on major emotional weight following the tragic death of T'Challa star Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

The film will see Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of T'Challa's death.

The Menu

The Menu

Release date: Friday 18th November in cinemas

Anya Taylor-Joy leads the cast for this biting black comedy that takes aim at fine dining and the super-rich, with Succession's Mark Mylod on directorial duties.

Taylor-Joy stars as a young woman who accompanies her boyfriend (Nicholas Hoult) to an exclusive island restaurant, where a lavish tasting menu is prepared by eccentric Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) – who has a few surprises in store for his wealthy patrons.

Aftersun

Aftersun Mubi

Release date: Friday 18th November in cinemas

Ever since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, this film – the feature debut from Scottish director Charlotte Wells – has received some of the most glowing reviews of the year.

It stars Normal People's Paul Mescal as Calum, a young father who takes his daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) on holiday, with the story told from the perspective of Sophie's memories as an adult.

Strange World

Strange World Disney

Release date: Wednesday 23rd November in cinemas

The latest animated feature from the House of Mouse, this new film centres on an intrepid family of explorers called The Clades – who find themselves embarking on an unprecedented adventure in the uncharted and treacherous land of Avalonia.

Inspired by adventure tales from times gone by, it boasts a typically starry voice cast, with Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union and Dennis Quaid among those to feature.

Bones and All

Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All. Warner Bros

Release date: Friday 25th November in cinemas

The last time Timothée Chalamet teamed up with Italian director Luca Guadagnino was for the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name, and now they've reunited for this cannibal love story based on a novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

It follows lovers Maren (Taylor Russel) and Lee (Chalamet) on a road trip across Reagan-era America, with Mark Rylance also making a memorable appearance as a fellow cannibal.

Matilda the Musical

Matilda the Musical DAN SMITH/NETFLIX

Release date: Friday 25th November in cinemas

The second film adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's book – this time based on the hit West End musical with songs by Tim Minchin – has a high bar to clear, but early reviews have been broadly positive.

As ever, it follows the titular girl whose love of books and telekinetic powers help her to take a stand against the oppressive adults in her life – including her nasty parents and the formidable schoolmistress Mrs. Trunchbull.

