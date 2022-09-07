The film, adapted from Megan Hunter's novel of the same name, follows a woman as she enters motherhood just as devastating floods hit the city of London and her young family is "torn apart in the chaos".

Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast of The End We Start From, the upcoming survival film starring Killing Eve 's Jodie Comer.

"As a woman and her newborn try to find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this dystopian portrayal of family survival and hope," the plot description reads.

Benedict Cumberbatch. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The film, which was announced earlier this year, is being adapted for the screen by BAFTA-nominated writer Alice Birch, who is best known for her work on Normal People and Succession.

Produced by Cumberbatch's production company SunnyMarch, The End We Start From also features Kingsman's Mark Strong, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Katherine Waterston, His Dark Materials' Nina Sosanya, Cruella's Joel Fry and My Policeman's Gina McKee, as well as Doctor Strange's Cumberbatch in an undisclosed role.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Comer said: "My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she is dealing with the unknown at every turn.

"Her story is about the quiet heroics of determination, devotion, bravery and love."

The End We Start From will be the latest title from Cumberbatch's production company, which over the last few years has made The Courier, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, The Mauritanian and Patrick Melrose.

