Asked to comment on the reports during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the legendary drummer said: "Well, I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

So, unless Starr has got some faulty information somewhere along the way, it looks like we can safely assume Keoghan will be part of the cast.

As for who will be joining him to play the rest of the Fab Four, nothing has been confirmed so far but there has been heavy speculation linking big name actors to the parts of John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

Among them, Harris Dickinson has emerged as the frontrunner for the role of Lennon, and was recently asked about the possibility during an interview with Dazed.

His non-committal answer – "There’s nothing I can say about that; it might not be true, it might be, I don’t know... there’s a speculation culture" – will likely do little to dispel those rumours.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also indicated that Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn will be taking on the role of Harrison and that his Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal will play McCartney, but there has been nothing approaching confirmation so far.

The landmark biopics were first announced in February, with each of the four films intriguingly set to take place from the perspective of each individual member of the band.

At the time, Skyfall and Spectre director Mendes, said in a statement: "I'm honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."

The Beatles films will be released in 2027.

