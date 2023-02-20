Back to the Future debuted in 1985, following teenager Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) as he goes back to 1955 in a time machine with the help of an eccentric scientist, Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and encounters the younger versions of his parents (played by Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover).

The Back to the Future cast have reunited in new convention photos almost four decades after the first film of the trilogy.

The film launched one of the most celebrated and beloved franchises of all time.

The stars recently took to social media to share photos of the Back to the Future cast coming together once again at the FAN EXPO Portland convention in Oregon over the weekend.

Lloyd shared a photo on Twitter of himself with Fox, Thompson and Thomas F Wilson – who played Biff Tannen – writing: "Thank you Portland! Now let’s get back to 1985. "

Thompson also shared a montage of photos and clips on Twitter, adding: "Got to see my friends from #BTTF it was so nice. They are still the funniest guys I know. What a blessing. It's like they made a Time Machine out of a comic con."

Fox also shared a selfie with his former co-stars, writing over one candid photo with Lloyd and Thompson: "I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads. Heavy."

The first film debuted in 1985 and was followed by Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990).

Alongside the two sequels, the franchise has been adapted into an animated series, comic books, video games and even a 2020 stage musical starring Olly Dobson in the role of Marty, titled Back to the Future: The Musical.

