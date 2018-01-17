Allen was first accused by Farrow of sexual assault in 1993, when she was seven-years-old. He has always denied the claims. Last year, Farrow wrote an opinion piece for The LA Times asking why the #MeToo movement had not yet put him under the same scrutiny as disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig – who starred in Allen’s film To Rome With Love – vowed never to work with him again and Mira Sorvino, who acted in his comedy Mighty Aphrodite, apologised for working with Allen.

Both Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall – the stars of Allen’s forthcoming movie A Rainy Day in New York – have donated their salaries from the film to Time’s Up and other charities.

Baldwin sent two tweets in defence of Allen on Tuesday, pointing out that the director had been investigated by the police and no charges had been brought. He said that working with Allen was “one of the privileges of my career”.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed,” Baldwin wrote.

“The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

In a second tweet, he wrote: “Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so.

“The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.”

The 30 Rock actor also retweeted posts from people sharing the story of Moses Farrow, the adopted son of Allen and Mia Farrow. Moses claims he was “brainwashed” by his adoptive mother.

Baldwin has starred in three of Allen’s films: Blue Jasmine, To Rome With Love and Alice.