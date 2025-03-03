However, one of the major categories to go elsewhere was Best Actor, which was won by Adrien Brody for his role as László Tóth in The Brutalist, as had been predicted throughout the awards season.

It turns out, Brody's win actually broke an Academy record, as he becomes the first actor to win both of his first two nominations for Actor in a Leading Role.

Brody also retains a record with this win, ensuring that his is still the youngest-ever actor to win for Actor in a Leading Role.

He won at the age of 29 for his role in 2002's The Pianist, but had he been beaten to the win this year by A Complete Unknown's 29-year-old star Timothée Chalamet, the latter would have taken the record by a matter of months.

In his acceptance speech this year, Brody started by saying: "Thank you, God. Thank you for this blessed life. If I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love that I felt from this world and every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation.

"I feel so fortunate. Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective.

"And no matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think what makes this night so special is the awareness of that, and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love."

Other winners from this year's Oscars include Zoe Saldaña for her role in Emilia Pérez, who took home the supporting actress award, and Kieran Culkin, who took home the supporting actor award for his role in A Real Pain.

The Brutalist is now showing in UK cinemas.

