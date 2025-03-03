Perhaps the most hotly contested of the major acting categories going into the ceremony was Best Actress, with The Substance star Demi Moore and Anora's Mikey Madison battling it out for the prize – but in the end it was Madison who was crowned winner, bringing Anora's total to five awards.

And although Timothée Chalamet's win at last week's SAG Awards had seen the Best Actor race thrown wide open again, in the end The Brutalist star Adrien Brody was crowned winner, while Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña both completed their hugely successful awards campaigns in Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Elsewhere, there were also wins for the likes of Flow for Best Animated Feature, I'm Still Here for Best International Film, and No Other Land for Best Documentary Feature.

Read below for the full list of nominees and winners.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Oscar nominations 2025: Full list of Academy Awards winners

Best Picture

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora – WINNER

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Best Actor

Adrien Brody. Getty

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora – WINNER

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña. Getty

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Animated Feature

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Film

I'm Still Here. Getty

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I'm Still Here – WINNER

The Girl with the Needle

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Original Score

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Like A Bird from Sing Sing

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Documentary Feature

No Other Land. Getty

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land – WINNER

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Editing

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance – WINNER

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Short Documentary

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER

Best Short Film (Animation)

Beautiful Men

In The Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Short Film (Live Action)

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot – WINNER

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Academy Awards took place on Sunday 2nd March.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.