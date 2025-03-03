Oscar winners 2025: Full list as Anora wins Best Picture
Other big winners on the night included Adrien Brody for Best Actor and Mikey Madison for Best Actress.
Anora was crowned the latest winner of the Best Picture trophy at last night's 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood – with the film seeing off competition from the likes of Conclave and The Brutalist to follow Oppenheimer in winning the coveted prize.
Meanwhile, the film's writer and director Sean Baker also equalled a longstanding record set by Walt Disney by winning a total of four Oscars in one night, receiving the gongs for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing in what was a hugely successful night for the indie filmmaker.
Perhaps the most hotly contested of the major acting categories going into the ceremony was Best Actress, with The Substance star Demi Moore and Anora's Mikey Madison battling it out for the prize – but in the end it was Madison who was crowned winner, bringing Anora's total to five awards.
And although Timothée Chalamet's win at last week's SAG Awards had seen the Best Actor race thrown wide open again, in the end The Brutalist star Adrien Brody was crowned winner, while Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña both completed their hugely successful awards campaigns in Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively.
Elsewhere, there were also wins for the likes of Flow for Best Animated Feature, I'm Still Here for Best International Film, and No Other Land for Best Documentary Feature.
Read below for the full list of nominees and winners.
Oscar nominations 2025: Full list of Academy Awards winners
Best Picture
- Anora – WINNER
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora – WINNER
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora – WINNER
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora – WINNER
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave – WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature
- Flow – WINNER
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best International Film
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- I'm Still Here – WINNER
- The Girl with the Needle
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist – WINNER
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
- El Mal from Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- Like A Bird from Sing Sing
- The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
- Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
- Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked – WINNER
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist – WINNER
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land – WINNER
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Editing
- Anora – WINNER
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked – WINNER
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance – WINNER
- Wicked
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two – WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two – WINNER
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Short Documentary
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER
Best Short Film (Animation)
- Beautiful Men
- In The Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Short Film (Live Action)
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot – WINNER
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Academy Awards took place on Sunday 2nd March.
