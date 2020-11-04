How to watch Palm Springs | Amazon Prime Video to stream hit Sundance romcom in the UK

Amazon Prime Video has announced that record-breaking Sundance Film Festival hit, Palm Springs, a time-looping rom-com starring Brooklyn-Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg and How I Met Your Mother star Cristin Milioti, will launch on the platform in the UK.

Palm Springs already broke a record for a Sundance Festival purchase when Hulu and Neon bought the rights for $17.5 million (£13.5 million) earlier in 2020.

The Sundance hit is the story of a footloose man, Nyles (Andy Samberg), and a reluctant bridesmaid Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who meet at a wedding in Palm Springs and due to some strange vortex get stuck in a time-loop and live the same day over and over again. Shades of Groundhog Day for sure, but Palm Springs has a critics’ score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and 89% from the audience.

Palm Springs also has an ace cast. Samberg and Milioti are joined by Whiplash actor JK Simmons and Grace and Frankie regular Peter Gallagher.

Samberg said: “We’re thrilled that Palm Springs is finally going to reach audiences outside of the US and we hope that all the Prime members in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, France and the Netherlands enjoy the genre-bending ride.”

Here’s how to watch Palm Springs online.

How to watch Palm Springs in the UK

Palm Springs can be streamed from Amazon Prime Video in the UK from early 2021, a date to be confirmed. We’ll update as soon as the date is locked in.

How to watch Palm Springs in the US

Palm Springs is a Hulu exclusive and was released on Friday, 10th July. If you’re in the US you can watch it now. If you don’t have Hulu there are a few plans available from $5.99 a month. Hulu has a free one month trial.

There’s also the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 a month.

What is Palm Springs about?

The Sundance hit is the story of a carefree guy, Nyles (Andy Samberg), and a reluctant maid of honour Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding. So far, so predictable. But when they discover they are stuck in an inexplicable vortex and forced to live the same day and same wedding over and over again, they have to find a way to endure the weirdness until they can find a way out of it.

Palm Springs is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.

We will confirm the streaming date as soon as Amazon Prime Video locks it in to the schedule.

