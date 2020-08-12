Is Harry Potter on Netflix? Where to watch the movies by region

We know you’ve watched them a zillion times, but who doesn’t want to relive the adventures of Harry Potter again…and again?

If you’re hunting around trying to find them all from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Deathly Hallows then it’s not just a case of switching on Netflix.

Harry Potter is owned and distributed by Warner Bros. The eight movies are based off J.K. Rowling’s books and were released between 2001 and 2011 with Daniel Radcliffe starring as Harry himself, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.

Is Harry Potter on Netflix?

The Harry Potter movies aren’t streaming on Netflix UK but they are in other regions:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – Portugal, Spain

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – Portugal, Spain

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – Portugal, Spain

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – Portugal, Spain

Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix (2007) – Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and Spain

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and Spain

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) – Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and Spain

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) – Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and Spain

Where to watch the Harry Potter movies

The good news for Potter fans is that there’s no need to spend ages searching for each film on different streaming services – NOW TV has them all with its Sky Cinema pass. You can be lining up Harry, Hermione and Ron’s best scenes quicker than you can say “accio!” – well, almost.

Even better, you can sign up to NOW TV for a free seven day trial. Afterwards, it’s £11.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. The Harry Potter series is streaming on NOW TV with Sky Cinema until 27 February 2021.

Why Harry Potter won’t be on Netflix USA

While Harry Potter has been on the platform in the past, we don’t expect it to return anytime soon.

WarnerMedia launched its streaming platform HBO Max in May 2020 – Fantastic Beasts is on the service, but Harry Potter isn’t.

The rights for the movies lie with NBC Universal for now. So, for now, the Harry Potter movies won’t be on Netflix in the USA.

Why Harry Potter movies aren’t on Netflix UK

As for the UK, NOW TV currently has the rights to the Harry Potter movies. Netflix UK has never had the Harry Potter movies. HBO Max hasn’t launched in the UK yet either, so don’t go looking there.

Warner Bros has given the licence to Sky for now so you will often see the movies crop up on its channels. NOW TV currently has the movies on the service.

Sign up for a 7-day free trial or get your Sky Cinema pass.

ITV also sometimes airs the movies, though there it’s not slated for airing on terrestrial TV at the moment.

