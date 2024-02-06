Aside from Holland in the role of Romeo, further casting announcements are set to be made in due course. Tickets will go on sale to those signed up for priority booking and ATG+ members on Tuesday 13th February at 8am, while general booking opens on Tuesday 13th February at 12pm.

Of course, Holland is no stranger to the stage, having found fame in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical before making his film debut in 2012 in The Impossible and going on to helm the well-known Spider-Man franchise that sits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland to star in Romeo & Juliet

Holland most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, in which he led the cast as Danny, a young man who is convicted of a shooting. Through a series of interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), all is revealed eventually about the true nature of the crime and the criminal at hand.

The series was met with mixed reviews, with Holland admitting at the time of release that there was a heavy kind of responsibility involved in creating the character and the drama, in which he also served as executive producer.

He exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I take everything really seriously. I understand the responsibility that we have as actors and creators, and now an executive producer – I can't believe I get to say that, but I feel very honoured to be able to say that.

"The responsibility was heavy with this one, and we all took it very seriously. We did the work to make sure that we were all as well-versed in the subject matter as possible."

But Holland also revealed that due to the nature of the role and the work involved in getting into that headspace of his character, he would be taking a break from the world of acting.

In an interview with Extra, Holland had said: “I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me.

"There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low.

"I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain."

