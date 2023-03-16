How to get last minute UFC 286 tickets to Edwards vs Usman this weekend
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in London this weekend for its second UK numbered event. Tickets are still available for the night of fights, including the highly anticipated Edwards vs Usman match.
Ultimate Fighting fans, there’s still time to get yourself a seat at this weekend’s UFC 286 at the O2 Arena. There’s a full night of entertainment in store, including the ultimate rematch between the British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and the number one ranked Kamaru Usman.
Last year, Edwards became the second-ever British UFC champion after an exhilarating fight with Usman which saw him knocked out in the fifth round. Now the pair are back for another go in London, with a third match that will close out one of UFC’s longest-standing rivalries.
The event will also see Justin Gaethje face Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle, and Jennifer Maia fight Casey O'Neill in the women’s flyweight match. Plus, expect a full evening of Prelim and Early Prelim matches to fulfil all your Ultimate Fighting needs.
This will be the third time Britain is to host a UFC event and the second time it hosts one of the numbered nights. The first two events were held at the O2 last year and both completely sold out.
When this latest London event was announced, UFC president Dana White said: "Everyone knows how much I love our fans in the UK. We had two incredible shows in London in 2022, and this time we’re bringing a world title fight with the biggest and baddest card we could put together at The O2 on March 18th.
"The UK MMA scene is exploding with talent right now and I can’t wait to show you guys what we have in store for you next year."
So, to see one of the biggest fights of the year, make sure you grab a last-minute ticket to UFC 286. Here’s everything you need to know.
When and where is UFC 286?
The doors to UFC 286 open at 4pm and there's plenty of entertainment for you. Here’s the date and venue:
Full UFC 286 fight card
UFC nights are split into three rounds: Early Prelims, Prelims, and the Main Card. This Saturday, there’s a huge number of fights with the Early Prelims starting at 6pm, the Prelims starting at 8pm and the Main Card starting at 10pm. Here’s the full fight card for the night:
Early Prelims
- Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos
- Christian Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic
- Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon
- Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina
- Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein
- Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo
Prelims
- Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani
- Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales
- Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz
- Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho
Main Card
- Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman
- Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev
- Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena
- Jennifer Maia vs Casey O'Neill
- Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidza
How much do UFC 286 tickets cost?
There are still tickets to UFC 286 on sale, but as availability is limited prices are inevitably going to be high. On Ticketmaster, prices start at £550 and go up to £2,476 for seats next to the ring.
However, you can find slightly cheaper prices directly through the O2 website, which start at £313 and go up to over £5,000 for VIP packages.
How to get last-minute UFC 286 tickets
You can get tickets to UFC 286 through Ticketmaster and through the O2 Arena’s own website.
You can also buy and watch the event through the BT Sport Box Office. For more information about the pay-per-view service, read our guide on what is BT Sport Box Office?
