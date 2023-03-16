Last year, Edwards became the second-ever British UFC champion after an exhilarating fight with Usman which saw him knocked out in the fifth round. Now the pair are back for another go in London, with a third match that will close out one of UFC’s longest-standing rivalries.

Ultimate Fighting fans, there’s still time to get yourself a seat at this weekend’s UFC 286 at the O2 Arena. There’s a full night of entertainment in store, including the ultimate rematch between the British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and the number one ranked Kamaru Usman.

The event will also see Justin Gaethje face Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle, and Jennifer Maia fight Casey O'Neill in the women’s flyweight match. Plus, expect a full evening of Prelim and Early Prelim matches to fulfil all your Ultimate Fighting needs.

This will be the third time Britain is to host a UFC event and the second time it hosts one of the numbered nights. The first two events were held at the O2 last year and both completely sold out.

When this latest London event was announced, UFC president Dana White said: "Everyone knows how much I love our fans in the UK. We had two incredible shows in London in 2022, and this time we’re bringing a world title fight with the biggest and baddest card we could put together at The O2 on March 18th.

"The UK MMA scene is exploding with talent right now and I can’t wait to show you guys what we have in store for you next year."

So, to see one of the biggest fights of the year, make sure you grab a last-minute ticket to UFC 286. Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is UFC 286?

The doors to UFC 286 open at 4pm and there's plenty of entertainment for you. Here’s the date and venue:

Full UFC 286 fight card

UFC nights are split into three rounds: Early Prelims, Prelims, and the Main Card. This Saturday, there’s a huge number of fights with the Early Prelims starting at 6pm, the Prelims starting at 8pm and the Main Card starting at 10pm. Here’s the full fight card for the night:

Early Prelims

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos

Christian Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo

Prelims

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O'Neill

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidza

How much do UFC 286 tickets cost?

There are still tickets to UFC 286 on sale, but as availability is limited prices are inevitably going to be high. On Ticketmaster, prices start at £550 and go up to £2,476 for seats next to the ring.

However, you can find slightly cheaper prices directly through the O2 website, which start at £313 and go up to over £5,000 for VIP packages.

How to get last-minute UFC 286 tickets

You can get tickets to UFC 286 through Ticketmaster and through the O2 Arena’s own website.

You can also buy and watch the event through the BT Sport Box Office. For more information about the pay-per-view service, read our guide on what is BT Sport Box Office?

