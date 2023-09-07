In the official press release for the show, the 28-year-old was eager to show his excitement. He said: "Gunnersbury!!!! I can’t believe it, this is my biggest headline show to date! And it’s going to be MASSIVE!

"Grab your mates, grab your family, your mum, your dog… this one’s going to be special. A proper night to remember. So put on your dancing shoes and let’s make this show the party of the summer!"

Although this summer concert is sure to be a moment in the sun for Grennan, he’s not exactly struggling at the moment. Earlier this year, his 10-date UK arena tour sold out across the board, and his new studio album, What Ifs & Maybes, became his second to reach UK number one (out of three!).

Grennan’s career has been on the up and up ever since his debut album, Lighting Matches, in 2018 - which reached UK number five and earned him multiple award nominations.

In 2022, he received a BRIT nomination for Song of the Year and Best Rock/Alternative Act.

In short, the man’s talented. So, if you want to see this rising star shine bright next summer, here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy Tom Grennan tickets at Ticketmaster

Is Tom Grennan touring 2024?

As of right now, there have been no announcements from Grennan about a UK tour in 2024. However, after the massive success of his tour this March and the announcement of his biggest show to date, we can only hope that more news is on the horizon.

When is Tom Grennan playing Gunnersbury Park 2024?

Tom Grennan and Blossoms will be pitching up in London next August. Here’s the official date:

10th Aug 2024 – London, Gunnersbury Park

How to get to Gunnersbury Park

Getting around London is pretty easy, but if you still can’t find what you’re looking for, we’re here to help.

Gunnersbury Park is out in West London, so your best bet for getting there is to get the Overground or District Line to Gunnersbury, or the Piccadilly Line to South Ealing. Or, if you’re outside of London, you can get Southwestern Railway to Kew Bridge or Brentford.

How to buy Tom Grennan tickets for Gunnersbury Park show 2024

Pre-sale is live now for O2 Priority, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Metropolis customers. This sale went live at 10am today (Thursday 7th September).

General sale tickets will go up at 10am on Friday 8th September. To get ahead of the curve, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

