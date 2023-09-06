How to get Tom Jones tickets for his December UK tour
It's Not Unusual to dream of enjoying Tom Jones's greatest hits live. The Delilah singer will be coming to London, Birmingham, Glasgow and more - here's how you can get tickets
What's New Pussycat? Tom Jones has announced a UK arena tour, that's what - and we're running through how to get tickets.
The Welsh singer and The Voice UK judge announced his Ages and Stages tour on Monday, which will see him performing shows all throughout December 2023 at five arenas across the UK.
In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Tom said, "Thrilled to announce I will be playing arenas across the UK this December. I cannot wait to bring my #AgesandStages tour to a city near you, it’s going to be lots of fun!"
During his performances, the 83-year-old singer is expected to treat audiences to a selection of greatest hits from his 60-year career.
With BRIT awards, Grammys and over 100 million record sales under his belt, it's no wonder that demand for Tom Jones tickets is high. We've rounded up everything you need to know, including dates, venues and our top tips for getting tickets.
What are the UK dates and venues for Tom Jones's new tour?
The legendary Welsh singer has announced performances at five venues across the UK in December 2023.
The tour will round off just before Christmas, making this a great option for anyone searching for the perfect early festive gift.
Here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 14th December 2023 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 16th December 2023 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 17th December 2023 – London, The O2
- 19th December 2023 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 20th December 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena
When do Tom Jones UK tour tickets go on sale?
Fans of Tiger Tom will be able to buy tickets for the Ages and Stages tour from Ticketmaster at 10am on 8th September.
There's also the chance to snap up a ticket early, thanks to Ticketmaster's O2 priority presale, which will take place for O2 customers from 6th September at 10am until 8th September at 9am.
How to get Tom Jones tickets for his new UK tour
Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early on Friday 8th September, or Wednesday 6th September for O2 Priority customers. We recommend going onto the site 10 minutes before Tom Jones tickets are released, so that you can join the waiting room and improve your position in the queue once tickets are released.
You can also check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to make extra sure that you'll secure those tickets.
