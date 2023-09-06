In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Tom said, "Thrilled to announce I will be playing arenas across the UK this December. I cannot wait to bring my #AgesandStages tour to a city near you, it’s going to be lots of fun!"

During his performances, the 83-year-old singer is expected to treat audiences to a selection of greatest hits from his 60-year career.

With BRIT awards, Grammys and over 100 million record sales under his belt, it's no wonder that demand for Tom Jones tickets is high. We've rounded up everything you need to know, including dates, venues and our top tips for getting tickets.

The legendary Welsh singer has announced performances at five venues across the UK in December 2023.

The tour will round off just before Christmas, making this a great option for anyone searching for the perfect early festive gift.

Here's the full list of dates and venues:

When do Tom Jones UK tour tickets go on sale?

Fans of Tiger Tom will be able to buy tickets for the Ages and Stages tour from Ticketmaster at 10am on 8th September.

There's also the chance to snap up a ticket early, thanks to Ticketmaster's O2 priority presale, which will take place for O2 customers from 6th September at 10am until 8th September at 9am.

How to get Tom Jones tickets for his new UK tour

Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early on Friday 8th September, or Wednesday 6th September for O2 Priority customers. We recommend going onto the site 10 minutes before Tom Jones tickets are released, so that you can join the waiting room and improve your position in the queue once tickets are released.

You can also check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to make extra sure that you'll secure those tickets.

