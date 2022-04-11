The iconic Las Vegas rock group will be heading to Sheffield's O2 Academy in South Yorkshire to entertain fans, before heading off around the UK.

The Killers have announced a special warm-up show set to take place before their upcoming UK stadium tour.

The chart-topping group are known for hits like When You Were Young, Mr Brightside and Human, and have headlined some of the biggest stadiums going – from Madison Square Garden to Wembley – so it's amazing to get the chance to see them at some comparatively intimate venues, like Sheffield's O2 Academy.

Elsewhere they're set to appear at several UK football grounds including St Mary's in Southampton and Carrow Road in Norwich, both homes to Premier League football teams.

The band have released seven studio albums to date, several of which have gone platinum. They're known for their off-beat alt-rock stylings, catchy lyrics and frontman Brandon Flowers, who has also released two albums as a solo artist.

So, if you're interested in seeing The Killers live in the UK in 2022, then take a look at the tour dates below or read on for the latest info on pricing and availability.

The Killers tour 2022: When are the UK shows?

There are a huge array of UK dates, with performances going on across the UK and Ireland

The Killers tickets 2022: When do tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now but it's worth bearing in mind that some of the dates are currently only available via resale sites. These are often more expensive and as such, it's worth shopping around if there are a couple of the tour dates that you could potentially attend.

How much do Killers tickets cost?

There are a range of ticket types and prices available. Typically, basic tickets for UK shows are retailing at around £50. This price becomes slightly inflated for resale tickets though, and tickets for the Irish gig at Malahide Castle currently cost around €77.

Who will be supporting The Killers?

A fantastic range of acts will be supporting The Killers across their 2022 UK tour.

Sam Fender will be in support at the London and Dublin performances. The popular singer songwriter from North Shields won the 2022 Brit Award for Best Alternative/Rock Act and has been widely celebrated for releases like Seventeen Going Under.

Blossoms will be in support at the Southampton, Manchester and Norwich dates. Coventry and Middlesbrough will see the Manic Street Preachers step in to support The Killers, and finally, Supergrass will support the band in Falkirk.

Buy tickets to The Killers UK tour 2022

