Tickets for the tour are on sale now and as the number one ranking rugby show in the world, it’s sure to be entertaining – knock-on wood!

Get ready for things to kick off, because this October, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby is going on tour. James Haskell, Mike Tindall and Alex Payne will be heading to arenas up and down the country to perform a live version of their hit podcast.

Beginning in October, the tour will be coming off the back of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France and will have the theme of a World Cup After Party. With plenty of international experience between them, the three hosts will be diving deep into their own World Cup experiences with stories, jokes, and injuries to share.

The tour will be the team’s second since the podcast began in 2020 and is hitting 17 different venues, including the London Palladium and the O2 Apollo in Manchester. The shows will carry on all the way until December and promise to be “filled with surprises and laughter” thanks to the group’s stories, banter, and a bit of audience interaction.

If you miss out on this then you deserve to be in the sin bin. Here’s what you need to know about tickets.

Buy The Good, The Bad & The Rugby tickets at Ticketmaster

What is The Good, The Bad & The Rugby about?

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby is a weekly podcast entirely devoted to Britain’s fiercest sport. Featuring stories from both on and off the pitch, the episodes call in famous players, referees, experts and more.

More like this

Driven by the star hosts, the show delves into a range of topics covering everything from tackle height and motor neurone disease to player pranks and team selection. Both a bundle of laughs and a serious discussion, the podcast is a treat for anyone, whether you’re a life-long rugby fan or a recent conversion.

Who presents The Good, The Bad & The Rugby?

The Good is Alex Payne, a TV presenter and broadcaster who has become a regular face on Sky’s rugby coverage. The Bad is James Haskell, former back row for Wasps, Northampton Saints and England. The Rugby is Mike Tindall, former England player and current member of the royal family.

Together, the three share the best and worst moments of their rugby careers, sparing none of the gory details and take a deep look into what makes the sport great.

Buy The Good, The Bad & The Rugby tickets at Ticketmaster

The World Cup After Party will begin on Tuesday 31st October, two days after the final in France, and end in December. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to see The Good, The Bad & The Rugby tour

Pre-sale tickets for the tour went live on Wednesday 1st of March for customers of O2, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor.

For the rest of you on the bench, general sale tickets go up today at 10am (Friday 3rd March).

Don’t be blindsided by the ticket release. To make sure you get a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy The Good, The Bad & The Rugby tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more unforgettable sport experiences, read our list of the best stadium tours and the best F1 gifts. Plus, the Six Nations aren't over yet, so make sure you check out how to get last minute tickets.