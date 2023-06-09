The Charlatans are gearing up for a busy summer: the Tim Burgess-fronted band have appearances at Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival and Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival, as well as a co-headline show with Johnny Marr at Halifax Piece Hall in August. Plus, they recently released the career-spanning collection A Head Full Of Ideas. Just When You’re Thinkin’ Things Over, the band announced a UK headline tour throughout November and December this year, and we know how you can secure tickets.

At the moment, the sun is shining, and we have activities coming out of our ears, but what happens when it gets to wintertime? Although it seems too early to think about the cooler months, now is the perfect time to start planning things to look forward to, and what could be better than The Charlatans in concert?

The British rock band was formed in the West Midlands almost four decades ago, and The Charlatans current line-up features Burgess on lead vocals, guitarist Mark Collins, bassist Martin Blunt, and Tony Rogers on the keyboard.

Although the group would become associated with the 'Madchester' scene, joining the likes of The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays, The Charlatans launched firmly cemented in the West Midlands tradition of pop, rock and hard-edged soul, just like The Spencer Davis Group and Dexys Midnight Runners. The band also credits The Stranglers, Joy Division and The Doors as some of their early influences.

Where are The Charlatans playing?

The Charlatans UK tour will kick off in Newcastle Upon Tyne on the 24th November, and end at Nottingham’s Rock City on the 10th December, with dates in London, Liverpool, Manchester, and more. Check out the full list of dates and venues to see if The Charlatans are playing near you.

The Charlatans 2023 tour full list of UK dates and venues: 24 Nov 2023 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

25 Nov 2023 — Glasgow, Barrowland

26 Nov 2023 — Glasgow, Barrowland

28 Nov 2023 — Sheffield, O2 Academy

29 Nov 2023 — Bristol, O2 Academy

1 Dec 2023 — Cardiff, Cardiff University Students Union

2 Dec 2023 — Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

3 Dec 2023 — Leeds, O2 Academy

5 Dec 2023 — Liverpool, Liverpool University Mountford Hall

7 Dec 2023 — London, Troxy

8 Dec 2023 — Wolverhampton, The Civic Hall

10 Dec 2023 — Nottingham, Rock City

How to buy The Charlatans 2023 UK tour tickets

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

O2 Priority and Artist pre-sale tickets for some cities, such as the Newcastle Upon Tyne, Glasgow, and Sheffield, went on sale on Wednesday 7th June.

General on sale is happening right now, as tickets went live at 10am today (Friday 9th June).

How much do The Charlatans tickets cost?

Prices for The Charlatans tour range between £40 and £50 depending on the venue, with Manchester and London having the most expensive seats.

What is The Charlatans biggest hit?

Over The Charlatans’ 35-year career, they’ve achieved 13 top 40 studio albums, and have had massive UK hits with the singles One to Another, North Country Boy, and How High. However, the band’s biggest hit is the single The Only One I Know.

The Only One I Know is the second-ever single by The Charlatans, and it was their first top 10 hit, reaching the number nine spot on the UK Singles Chart. The song best performed, however, in the US where it reached number five on the Modern Rock Chart. According to Burgess in his memoir, the 1990 single has sold a whopping 250,000 copies to date.

Here's how to buy tickets to hear this tune (fingers crossed), as well as many more on The Charlatans UK tour.

