The 78-year-old will be performing six shows next May, with two nights planned at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Clapton first performed at the London venue with Yardbirds in 1964, and has since performed there more than 200 times, even saying that playing there is like “playing in [his] front room”.

The exclusive tour will likely see the guitarist perform hits from over 60 years in the music industry – from the 1965 hit For Your Love to the record-breaking solo song Wonderful Tonight.

Clapton was a key member of the band’s Yardbirds, the Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith and most famously Cream for the first part of his career, before going solo in the 1970s. During that time, he also performed with groups Delaney & Bonnie and Derek and the Dominos while performing some of his best-known hits, like Layla.

He also released a cover of Bob Marley’s I shot the Sheriff and released the award-winning My Father's Eyes in 1998. Over the years, he’s sold 280 million records, received 18 Grammys and came second in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. He also received a CBE in 2004 for services to music.

Now he’s back and keeping the legend alive with the upcoming tour. Here’s how you can get tickets today.

Clapton’s UK and Ireland tour will last from the 9th to 21st May, with dates in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Dublin. The run will then end with two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Here’s the full details.

How much are Eric Clapton tickets?

Tickets prices for the Newcastle, Liverpool and Birmingham shows will start at £84.75 and go up to £115.25 depending on seating. For the London shows, the cost goes up to over £100 for the most basic ticket but you can pay up to £225 for front row seats.

Eric Clapton UK tour 2024: When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for the Eric Clapton tour goes live today at 10am (Wednesday 7th June) and lasts throughout Thursday 8th June for Three customers and Ticketmaster members.

Meanwhile, general sale begins on Friday 9th May at 10am.

You can buy tickets for the Newcastle and Dublin dates on Ticketmaster, while the other four shows are available on See Tickets.

