Former Pussycat Dolls lead vocalist Scherzinger will be taking on the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard for a limited 16-week run in London’s West End. British director Jamie Lloyd will be behind the musical which features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

We’re spoiled for choice with theatre shows this month, with The Duke of York’s Theatre finally opening its doors to The Pillowman on 10th June and the spooky play 2:22 A Ghost Story getting a brand new ensemble, including Sophia Bush and Jaime Winstone. Now, Nicole Scherzinger is set to star in the iconic reimagination of Sunset Boulevard.

Speaking about the musical, Lloyd said: “After our reappraisal of Evita at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, I'm very excited to rediscover another iconic Lloyd Webber musical — and Sunset Boulevard is one of his most thrilling, complex and atmospheric scores. We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to create a new production of this fascinating piece with the extraordinary Nicole Scherzinger.”

Lloyd Webber added: “Nicole is one of the finest singers I have worked with, and I can't wait to get started on this exciting show with her and the rest of this brilliant team.”

Sunset Boulevard the musical is based on the 1950 film noir movie of the same name. The real-life street, Sunset Boulevard, has been associated with Hollywood films since 1911 when the town’s first film studio opened there, but this movie is far from the Hollywood glitz and glamour...

The story follows Desmond, a has-been silent movie star, as she meets the screenwriter Joe Gillis. Desmond sees Gillis as her opportunity to make her huge return to the big screen, but it doesn’t quite go to plan, and tragedy strikes.

Who plays Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard in London?

Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for ABA Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for ABA

American singer-songwriter Scherzinger will be taking on the role of Desmond in Sunset Boulevard’s West End run. She follows in the footsteps of Patti LuPone, who first starred in Lloyd Webber’s stage adaptation back in 1993, and Glenn Close, who played the protagonist when Sunset Boulevard reached Broadway the following year in 1994.

If you’re a fan of the musical, or perhaps you’ve been lucky enough to see it performed live, you’ll know it features a masterclass of songs, which include As If We Never Said Goodbye, With One Look, and The Perfect Year.

Where can I watch Sunset Boulevard the musical?

Sunset Boulevard the musical is coming to the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End; the production is on for a limited time only, from Monday 18th September 2023 until Saturday 6th January 2024.

The theatre is located right by Somerset House, with its nearest stations being Charing Cross (for Bakerloo and Northern lines), Temple (for Circle and District lines), and Covent Garden (for the Piccadilly line). The Savoy Theatre is currently home to Pretty Woman The Musical, which is booking until June this year.

At the moment, Sunset Boulevard is currently only visiting London, but if other shows, such as Edward Scissorhands and Wicked are anything to go by, we're hoping the theatre production will embark on a UK tour.

Sunset Boulevard will be performed at the Savoy Theatre in the West End for a limited 16-week run, from Monday 18th September 2023 until Saturday 6th January 2024.

How to get Sunset Boulevard tickets for the new West End show

Tickets for Sunset Boulevard are on sale right now for ATG Theatre Card Members and for people who signed-up for priority booking at ATG Tickets; these tickets went live at 10am this morning (Tuesday 13th June).

General on sale will go live tomorrow (Wednesday 14th June) at 10am.

